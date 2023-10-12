BJP WORKERS STAGE PROTEST OUTSIDE STATE PARTY HEADQUARTERS

Kolkata: Hundreds of BJP workers convened outside the party's headquarters here on Thursday, decrying the current state of the organization and accusing the leadership of neglecting longtime members in favour of newcomers.

Protesters, bearing party flags and chanting slogans against state leaders, including state president Sukanta Majumdar and state general secretary (organization) Amitabha Chakraborty, expressed frustration over the dominance of members who had joined the BJP from other political affiliations. They lamented the sidelining of loyal party veterans while new entrants garnered significant positions within the state and district leadership.

Acknowledging the brewing discontent, Samik Bhattacharya, the BJP's state spokesperson, affirmed the issue's significance. He stated, "It is an issue of concern. But we will address the concerns of our party workers. There might be grievances, and we will strive to address them. The ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) seized the opportunity to criticize the BJP, characterizing the internal protests as indicative of the turmoil within the state's primary opposition party.

TMC MP Santanu Sen remarked, "The BJP has turned into a circus party in West Bengal. Protest and infighting have become commonplace within the Bengal BJP unit. Over the past year, the BJP in Bengal has been grappling with internal strife and protests, primarily stemming from organizational changes implemented across various parts of the state.