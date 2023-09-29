Gaighata: A 62-year-old woman, the mother of a BJP worker, was allegedly beaten to death for her 'support' to the saffron party at Manikhera in Gaighata of West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district on Wednesday night.

The daughter-in-law of the deceased woman was also seriously injured in the attack. According to sources, Kanan Roy, 62, was an active worker of the BJP. Fingers have been pointed at a close associate of Nirupam Roy, President of Bongaon Organisational District of Youth Trinamool Congress, for the 'murder' of the elderly woman.

Enraged locals surrounded Nirupam's house on Thursday soon after the matter came to light. According to family sources, Kanan Roy's son Jayanta Roy, who is also an active worker of the BJP and his wife Pakhi Roy were also present at their house when neighbour Sameer Mallik first verbally abused and later attacked them.

Sameer is known to be close to Nirupam Roy in the area. Jayanta said after they protested against Sameer's verbal abuse, Sameer attacked them. According to Jayanta, Sameer hit his mother Kanan Roy on the head when she came to save him.

Jayanta's wife Pakhi Roy was also seriously injured in the incident. Locals rushed to their house after hearing their screams and took Kanan and Pakhi to Chandpara Rural Hospital. Kanan was finally taken to Barasat for better treatment. The family members said that she died there late on Wednesday night. Jayanta further said all three family members were subject to verbal abuse of Sameer for their allegiance as BJP workers.

In each case, Nirupam used to support Sameer, Jayanta added. On Thursday morning, the angry villagers surrounded Nirupam's house, protested against the murder and tried to vandalise his house. The protestors shouted against Nirupam for his alleged highhandedness especially after he became the youth president of the Trinamool. Locals also alleged that Nirupam and his father were also involved in Kanan Roy murder case.