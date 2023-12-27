Bolpur (West Bengal): It was in the offing for quite a while. And finally, the BJP top brass has cracked the whip on its 'disgruntled' MP Anupam Hazra.

Hazra who represents Bolpur in the Lok Sabha, has been removed from the post of National General Secretary. The decision was reportedly taken after a meeting between Union home minister Amit Shah and party president JP Nadda on Tuesday in Kolkata. Shah and Nadda were on a whirlwind trip to the state capital to chart a road map for the upcoming Parliamentary elections.

A notification was issued in this regard. As per the notification, the decision to sack Hazra was in line with the instructions of Nadda.

Hazra was appointed national general secretary in 2020 getting an extension in 2023 with the responsibility of Bihar.

The firebrand leader has ruffled feathers in the BJP with his 'anti-party-comments that haven't gone down well with the high command. He has been quite vociferous against BJP's policies that drew the ire of the top brass.

Incidentally, Hazra was the sole national General Secretary from the state. Former state party chief Dilip Ghosh was earlier relieved of the responsibility. Hazra of late has been audaciously taking acerbic jabs at the party on the social media.