BJP POLLING AGENT ACCUSES TMC SUPPORTERS OF SPLASHING URINE ON HIS FACE

Midnapore: A BJP polling agent alleged that he was beaten up and splashed urine in his face by the goons of Trinamool Congress (TMC). However, the allegations were refuted by the ruling party's district president. The incident was reported in west Midnapore's Goaltore. Terming the incident a village dispute, TMC's district president Sujay Hazra said, "There was no truth in it. How can someone check the veracity of these allegations? There was not any proof of the incident. It was simply a wild allegation. If such things really happened then I will ask the aggrieved BJP worker to lodge a complaint with the police station concerned." "This could be a village dispute nothing else," Hazra added.

However, one person was arrested by the police in this connection. A BJP worker, who was the polling agent during the panchayat elections in the Maita area in West Midnapore's Goaltore, was allegedly targeted by the miscreants of the ruling party. The victim alleged that last Thursday afternoon, he was called by some Trinamool supporters for a discussion.

"At first, I did not want to go. Then they asked me to come out for a while. As I was coming out, two Trinamool workers caught me at a place near their party office. Then they asked why I became a BJP polling agent. Why I was supporting the BJP?" alleged the victim. "Then they started beating me and I fell down. They asked me if I wanted to drink water. I said yes, and they brought dirty water and also a glass full of urine and forcefully tried to put it in my mouth. I resisted their attempts. I was beaten up again. The assailants splashed a glass of urine on my face," the polling agent added.