New Delhi: In a significant development, the Ethics Committee of the Lok Sabha has acknowledged the gravity of the allegations made against Trinamool Congress (TMC) Member of Parliament, Mahua Moitra, in the 'cash-for-query' case. The Committee's decision to take these allegations seriously and request Mahua Moitra's appearance on October 31 has ignited a new chapter in this high-profile political controversy.

"Parliament Ethics Committee agrees that the allegations against TMC MP Mahua Moitra are very serious and the committee will consider them seriously," sources said. Following a meeting of the panel on Thursday, its head and BJP MP Vinod Kumar Sonkar also said they will seek assistance from the Ministries of Home Affairs and IT in probing the allegations against Mahua Moitra.

The recent developments follow the presentation of statements by BJP Member of Parliament Nishikant Dubey and lawyer Jai Anant Dehadrai to the Lok Sabha Ethics Committee today. These events signify the initiation of proceedings concerning the cash-for-query allegations against Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra. This high-profile case has garnered significant national interest, as it involves accusations of bribery and misconduct in parliamentary activities, which have cast a cloud over the Indian political scene.

"The two people who were summoned today - the lawyer and Nishikant Dubey - were heard attentively. After that, it was decided that Mahua Moitra would be called on October 31. She will come and present her part. The committee has also decided that the IT Ministry and MHA will be sent letters to make her details available," Vinod Sonkar said.

The allegations first came to light when BJP Member of Parliament, Nishikant Dubey, took the initiative to report them to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. Dubey's complaint was founded on a detailed letter submitted by Supreme Court Lawyer Jai Anant Dehadrai, who provided what he claimed to be "irrefutable evidence" of businessman Darshan Hiranandani allegedly offering bribes to Moitra in exchange for raising specific questions in Parliament.

Dehadrai's letter and subsequent testimony formed the initial basis of the investigation, with the Ethics Committee actively engaged in hearing his evidence. His claims revolved around Moitra allegedly facilitating Hiranandani's participation in parliamentary proceedings by sharing her official email ID as a Member of Parliament and granting access to her parliamentary login credentials.

The core of Hiranandani's allegations was rooted in the assertion that Moitra was motivated by a desire for national attention and sought to elevate her profile by launching personal attacks on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, particularly by targeting Gautam Adani, a prominent industrialist. Hiranandani emphasized, "Moitra thought that the only way to attack PM Modi is by attacking Gautam Adani as both were contemporaries and belong to the same state of Gujarat."

These serious allegations prompted Speaker Om Birla to refer the matter to the Ethics Committee, setting the stage for a comprehensive investigation. In response to the allegations, Moitra vehemently denied any wrongdoing, expressing her readiness to undergo a thorough inquiry to clear her name. She maintained her innocence and asserted her determination to defend her reputation.

The involvement of Information Technology Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw added a new dimension to the case. Vaishnaw addressed Nishikant Dubey directly, expressing concern over the alleged sharing of Moitra's parliamentary login credentials. He described the situation as "of grave importance" and pledged the cooperation of the National Informatics Centre to facilitate the Parliamentary Ethics Committee's investigation, emphasizing the government's commitment to transparency and accountability.