Kolkata: A local BJP leader was found hanging from the branch of a tree in Nidhirampur village in West Bengal's Bankura district on Wednesday. The deceased was identified as Subhadeep Mishra who contested in the recently concluded polls for the three-tier panchayat system in West Bengal. His family members said that he went missing for the last seven days and finally on Wednesday morning his body was spotted hanging from a tree in the locality.

His hands were tied. As the police reached the spot to recover the body of the deceased leader, the local BJP legislator from the Saltora Assembly constituency Chandana Bauri started an agitation and refused to hand over the body to the cops. Bauri lay down in front of the police vehicle in order to prevent them from taking away the body of the deceased BJP leader.

The leader of the opposition, Suvendu Adhikari claimed that Mishra was murdered as the local goons associated with the ruling Trinamool Congress were scared of the growing popularity of the deceased BJP leader in the area. The leader of the opposition also demanded that the role of Bankura district Police Superintendent Vaibhav Tiwari should also be investigated thoroughly in the matter.

"TMC goons have murdered Subhadeep Mishra and hung his body from a tree with his hands tied. Subhadeep Mishra of Bankura District was a BJP candidate who contested the 2023 Panchayat Elections from Nidhirampur at Lotiyaboni Anchal of Gangajalghati Block in the Saltora Assembly Constituency area. He has been murdered as the TMC thieves and goons couldn't digest his growing popularity and stance against corruption," Adhikari said in a post on X. The BJP leader has also demanded a CBI investigation in the matter.

Screenshot of BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari's post on X on party leader's death

"This is a murder. The video that is available, which I have also posted on X after blurring the face, clearly shows his hands are tied. Nobody can hang themselves from a tree after tying their hands. It is clear that his hands were tied and then he was hung from a tree. We think it is a political murder and the incompetence of the police and Trinamool Congress are goons are connected to it. We agree with the family's demand, and we are also demanding a CBI enquiry in the case," he added.

"The role of the Superintendent of Police; Bankura District Police, in this incident must be investigated thoroughly. Annexed herewith is an Order issued by the SP last month. It seems he wanted to gain direct control by over reaching the limitations of his post. This order seems to be political in nature and not administrative. District Police units are nothing but TMC Cadres in uniform. Their only job is to ensure TMC party's existence continues as long as possible. I demand CBI investigation as Police would do their best to tamper evidence and protect the culprits who belong to the ruling TMC party, in order to please their political masters," he said in the long post on X.

According to news agency ANI, the family claims that Mishra was murdered by the family of a married woman from the village he was having an affair with. The Trinamool Congress has hit back at Adhikari for his comments and alleged the BJP was indulging in vulture politics.