Kolkata/Bankura: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee lambasted the BJP after Abhishek Banerjee was served a summon to appear for an interrogation. She claimed that the saffron brigade was after her partymen and family members using the services of national investigative agencies. Mamata Banerjee levelled the allegations at a virtually convened party rally in Bankura after the CBI called her nephew and TMC All India general secretary Abhishek Banerjee to Nizam Palace on Saturday with regard to the school jobs scam.

"BJP is after everyone in our party and my family, but we are not afraid of them," the TMC supremo said. She implied that the saffron party was behind the summons served by the central investigative agency to the Diamond Harbour parliamentarian. "BJP is afraid of the success of our 'nobo jowar' campaign," she added.

Taking another swipe at the Centre's ruling party, Mamata said, "That day is not far when BJP is defeated in all states. Till BJP is ousted from the Centre, our fight against its tyranny will continue," Mamata said. Banerjee had to fill in at the last moment to address the rally in Bankura virtually from Kolkata, as Abhishek Banerjee, who is on a tour to the district, had to leave for Kolkata in a huff to appear before CBI at 11 am at the Nizam Palace on Saturday morning.

The TMC supremo also announced that people can now air their grievances directly to the Chief Minister over the phone. It may be recalled that her "Didike Bolo" programme gathered steam ahead of the Assembly elections two years ago.