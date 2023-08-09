BJP HAS NO RIGHT TO BE IN POWER AS THEY HAVE TORTURED DALITS SAYS MAMATA BANERJEE

Jhargram (West Bengal): West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday threatened the BJP to 'quit India' on the anniversary of the Quit India movement from here.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi used Mahatma Gandhi's 'Quit India' slogan to attack the opposition Alliance INDIA since its inception. For the last few days, he has been vocal about it too. Although not mentioning the Prime Minister's name, Mamata Banerjee, who is also the Trinamool Congress chief, came down heavily on the Prime Minister's taunt.

"They are saying 'Quit India'. We don't need to quit. I belong to this country. It is a movement. They have forgotten (Mahatma) Gandhiji. The British were made to leave India by the freedom fighters. We wanted freedom," Mamata said in her customary style.

The West Bengal Chief Minister also called for the BJP to be ousted from the Centre. "Our movement will continue against the Central deprivation. I am telling the Centre, BJP to leave Delhi. BJP should 'Quit India'. You have no right to be in power as you have tortured the Dalits. People are being killed in encounters. Manipur is burning. The Centre is unfazed. It is their thinking to break the country into pieces by engineering communal riots," added Mamata Banerjee.

She also trained guns at BJP on the Manipur violence, which has claimed the lives of at least 120 people. The TMC supremo further held the BJP-led centre responsible for its inability to handle the situation in Manipur and appealed to people across the world to pray for the residents of the strife-torn state.

Criticising the Prime Minister, Mamata Banerjee said, "As much as the Prime Minister speaks, he does not show even a part of it. You (the Centre) give rations during elections, then why stop now? Centre hikes Dearness Allowance (DA) when elections approach while they follow a different policy for state jobs. The BJP government has betrayed us. Our only objective is to overthrow this government," she added

The West Bengal CM also criticised Bengal Governor Dr CV Ananda Bose's decision to appoint a non-academic person as a university vice-chancellor in West Bengal. "The Governor's post is a constitutional one and there are constitutional limitations to it," she added.

Taking a swipe at the Left Front and Congress, who are still opposing Trinamool Congress, in West Bengal, Banerjee said, "CPM and Congress are there in INDIA and here they are BJP-INDIA. If they continue to do this in Bengal, then our fight will continue against the CPM and Congress. We will fight BJP alone," she asserted.

