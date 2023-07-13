Kolkata (West Bengal): The BJP fact-finding team, which includes former Union Minister Ravishankar Prasad, on Thursday met West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose and sought police action in the violence that erupted during the Panchayat polls in the state.

The fact-finding team constituted by BJP chief JP Nadda will submit a report to him. They team arrived in Kolkata on Wednesday, July 12. Speaking to reporters, Ravi Shankar Prasad, who is a Member of Parliament, said ”Painful scenarios were witnessed at people’s houses who were attacked during West Bengal Panchayat elections."

Also read: Chinks in opposition unity: Furious Mamata questions Congress' 'friendship in Delhi, wrestling in Bengal' tactic

"Homes were damaged, and CCTVs were broken. Everything was destroyed. There is no action by the police. Women, kids, elderly, no one was spared. People are scared. We met the Governor and sought police action in the matter. It is unfortunate. Everything is up to the Governor”, added Prasad.

Prasad on Wednesday had criticised West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for letting loose a reign of terror during the rural polls and wondered why the central leadership of the Congress and the Left are silent on it. The BJP fact-finding team said the state unit's demand for implementing Article 355 is "justifiable". Earlier, the Opposition parties in the state had lashed out at the TMC, saying that the Panchayat elections were reduced to a farce.

West Bengal Governor Dr CV Ananda Bose on Tuesday had said that West Bengal has two enemies - violence and corruption, and political parties should fight these out. Bose condemned the incidents of violence during the panchayat election process.