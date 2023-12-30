Midnapore (West Bengal): Leader of the Opposition, Suvendu Adhikari, during a conference held in the Mandarmani area, promised to provide an LPG cylinder for Rs 450 in West Bengal if the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) comes to power.

Adhikari also stated that he would fulfil Bengal's wish and hence another Shivraj Singh Chauhan requires to be at the helm of affairs in West Bengal. He also ensured that the 'Ladli Bahena' project would also be launched in the state.

He further added, "We are giving a promise; just as gas is given at Rs 400 and a half in Rajasthan, we will also give it at the same rate. Bring back our BJP government. Modi guarantee, only Modi guarantee."

The BJP leader also said that in the last 12.5 years, around 100 goons have become rich, and on the other side, lakhs of people have faced poverty. According to him, people like Shawkat Mohalla, Arabul, Anwar, Jahangir, and Shahjahan have become illegal owners of crores of rupees. They have looted the entire Bengal. Moreover, there is a hotel in their name in the Digha airport area.