BJP DELEGATION STOPPED FROM ENTERING HOWRAH BY POLICE

Howrah (West Bengal): A day after a fact-finding team of the Fact Finding Committee of Human Right Violation was stopped from entering Rishra in Hooghly district to find out the reason behind the alleged attacks on Ram Navami processions, police on Sunday stopped another saffron party delegation from entering the Howrah district.

Police sources said that the six-member BJP delegation also comprised of a lawyer and a retired judge was on their way to several areas of Howrah including Shibpur where violence broke out during Ram Navami processions.

Lashing out at the police for stopping them from entering Howrah, the BJP delegation members alleged that the way the Howrah City Police officials prevented them from entering the district proves that the violence in the district during Ram Navami took place with the direct support of the cops. They further alleged that police did not allow them to enter Howrah to ensure that the truth does not come out.

The team which was heading for Howrah through the Second Hooghly Bridge was stopped by cops at the toll plaza on the bridge. The BJP delegation members claimed that the cops told them that they cannot enter Howrah because prohibitory orders under Section 144 were imposed in the area where they seek to visit.

The BJP leaders also said that even when they agreed to visit the area in police vehicles, the cops refused to budge from their decision. Alleged stone pelting on a Ram Navami procession took place in the Sandhabazar area of Howrah on Thursday in which about 10 to 15 members of the organizer Anjani Putra Sena were injured.

Following the alleged attack members of the Anjani Putra Sena started protesting by lighting fires on roads. They further alleged that police resorted to lathi charges and lobbing tear gas shells at their peaceful protest but did not take any action against those who were behind the attack on the Ram Navami procession.