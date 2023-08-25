Durgapur: The mutilated body of an engineering student hailing from Bihar was found at the hostel of a private engineering college in the Phuljhar area of New Township Police Station area of Durgapur district of West Bengal on Thursday, three days after he went missing, officials said. The deceased has been identified as Saurabh Kumar, Kehelgao village panchayat area of Bhagalpur, Bihar.

Kumar, a third-year student of the computer science and design department at the private engineering college in Phuljhar, Durgapur, was missing since Aug. 21. The family filed a missing complaint at the New Township Police Station on Thursday. An official said that Kumar's body was found hanging in a room on the fourth floor of the college dormitory on Thursday afternoon.

Soon after receiving the information, a team of police from New Township Police Station along with fficials from the forensic department rushed to the spot for investigation. While the actual cause of the death was awaited, the family of the deceased ruled out suicide as the cause of his death.The body has been sent for a post-mortem at Durgapur sub-district hospital.

The family of the deceased student is looking forward to the autopsy report and the police investigation. Kumar's family and villagers have alleged foul play in the youth's death. Brajes Paswan, head of Bhagalpur's Kehel Gao village panchayat, said that Kumar was murdered while ruling out suicide angle. “The college authorities are trying to cover up the incident.

The police will investigate the incident and all the truth will come out,” Paswan said. The family of the deceased alleged that the college authorities did not inform them when Saurabh's body was recovered. “Since yesterday afternoon we have not seen Saurabh's body. Something is being hidden from us. But the police have helped us,” Paswan added.

Surinder, the father of the deceased student, said, "My son cannot commit suicide. We are a very normal family. We had a lot of hope on him. There is a mystery behind this death”. He said that Dean of the college Dr. Rajdeep Roy himself said that the room was locked raising questions on how student managed to get in.

Police have launched an investigation into the student's death. Further details into the incident are awaited.