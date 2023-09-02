Kolkata: The India-Pakistan match no longer centres around the Indian batters and the Pakistani bowlers as the Indian bowling is as good as any world-class side, former India medium-pacer and bowling coach Bharat Arun told ETV Bharat on Saturday. Arun had mentored the current flock of speedsters to make them a formidable unit in the world of cricket

"Not only the pacers, Ravi Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, and even Ravindra Jadeja are world-class players. I am lucky to have been there to mentor them all," Arun said prior to the toss.

Asked about someone who could be the trump card for India, Arun didn't like pinpointing on any one bowler or a batter. "It would not be apt to name any one person. But I think (Jasprit) Bumrah's return is great news for India. Over and above that, we have the experience of Mohammad Shami. Also, Mohammad Siraj has also been outstanding besides the spin attack," Arun added.

Deliberating on the prospects of the match, Arun was frank enough to put India ahead in the high-octane game today. "It promises to be a mouth-watering clash and particularly in the sub-continent conditions, I would put India ahead," Arun said adding that it would be a high-pressure match.

"It will be one of the most exciting matches that the whole country looks forward to. However, pressures are great in India-Pakistan matches and everybody feels the pressure, the whole country stands on its feet. It's like a curfew situation in the entire country when the India-Pakistan match is played. I don't think you can find anyone walking on the streets when the match is underway," Arun concluded with the hope that India would come out with flying colours.