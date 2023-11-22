Darjeeling (West Bengal): Former India football captain Bhaichung Bhutia is all set to join former Sikkim Chief Minister Pawan Chamling's party Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF). It may be recalled that Bhutia had formed his political party Hamro Sikkim in Sikkim after leaving the ruling Trinamool Congress in West Bengal.

It is learned that he is joining the SDF at Ravangla in Sikkim on the 23rd of November morning. He has often been criticised for changing political affiliations. Moreover, Bhutia's role has been criticised by Sikkim's ruling party Prem Singh Gol's Sikkim Krantikari Morcha.

Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) chief advisor Chandraprakash Bhatta Rai said, "Bhaichung Bhutia levelled corruption charges against Pawan Chamling and the then state government. Now, he is joining it by forgetting the ideals. Earlier, he went to the Trinamool Congress. What has been gained? Neither his politics nor his political party exists in Sikkim. He has no influence. There is not one person with him. We respect Bhutia as a player, but do not like Bhutia the politician."

SDF vice-president DB Thapa said, "There have been discussions several times before. If Bhaichung Bhutia joins, it will be good for the party. The power of the party will increase. Bhaichung Bhutia is going to be the face of the party in the future. Recently, we have worked together with people during the natural calamities in North Sikkim."

However, the leadership of Trinamool Congress, the ruling party of the state, did not want to say anything openly about this.

Darjeeling District Trinamool Congress Chairman Alok Chakraborty said, "Everyone has the right to join any party. Bhaichung's political journey started with the Trinamool Congress. Whichever party he goes to, he needs to concentrate."

In 2016, Bhaichung contested the Siliguri Assembly seat against then CPM strongman Ashok Bhattacharya for the ruling Trinamool Congress. However, Bhutia was defeated in the Assembly polls. Later, TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee appointed Bhutia as the general secretary of the Yuva Trinamool Congress.

But after the defeat Bhutia got distanced from Trinamool Congress. After quitting Trinamool Congress in 2019, he formed a new political outfit Hamro Party. But even there he could not make much progress. After a year, the top leaders of his party resigned one by one and some joined the Pawan Chamling camp and some Prem Singh Gol's camp. Now, Bhutia himself is joining the SDF with his team. According to party sources, Chamling will give an important post to Bhutia. He will also be highlighted as one of the faces of the party in the next election. At present, out of the 32 assembly seats in Sikkim, 21 are held by Sikkim Krantikari Morcha, 10 by BJP, and one by SDF.