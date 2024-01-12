Nadia (West Bengal): The body of a 36-year-old woman with multiple injuries, lying near a paddy field in a village, was found in West Bengal's Nadia district while her husband has been absconding since her body was recovered, police said on Friday.

Police suspect the woman's husband murdered her with a sharp weapon and then fled. "Prima facie it seems that the husband is the prime suspect," an officer of Santipur police station said.

The incident took place in Dhara Para village of Gayeshpur panchayat in Santipur block of Nadia. The deceased has been identified as Bandana Mudi (36) and her husband as Mukti Mudi.

According to locals, farmers spotted the woman's body next to a paddy field in the village this morning. The woman had several injury marks across her body. They informed the police and soon a team from Santipur police station along with Ranaghat Police District SDPO Prabir Mandal arrived at the spot.

Ranaghat SP Kumar Sunny Raj said, "The matter is being investigated. Search is on for the woman's husband and we are investigating into the reason behind the incident."

Bandana's brother Chadu Dhara alleged that Mukti used to torture his sister after getting drunk. "Mukti consumed alcohol every day and then physically and mentally tortured Bandana. We believe Mukti killed my sister," he alleged. According to Chadu, Mukti had tried to kill Bandana several times in the past. "Once Bandana had gone to her parents house after getting beaten by her husband," he said.

Mukti's brother Bidhu Mudi said he lived in the same house with his brother and sister-in-law but did not have any relationship with the couple due to some family issues.