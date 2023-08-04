BENGAL TO MAKE VANDE BHARAT SLEEPER TRAINS MORE PASSENGER FRIENDLY

Kolkata: The Ministry of Railways in India is taking a new approach to tackle the declining ridership of the country's semi high-speed train, Vande Bharat, on various routes. In an effort to enhance passenger experience, The Ministry of Railways have introduced a more passenger-centric approach with the launch of the Sleeper Vande Bharat. The responsibility of developing this new travel experience lies with West Bengal, and two companies, Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) and Titagarh Rail Systems Limited, have joined hands to undertake the task.

The joint venture between BHEL and Titagarh Rail Systems Limited successfully secured the contract to manufacture 80 Vande Bharat sleeper trains. The significance of this venture is underscored by the fact that multiple companies participated in the open bidding process. The upcoming sleeper trains will offer first-tier, second-tier, and third-tier sleeping arrangements, aiming to cater to the diverse needs of passengers.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, Sudhanshu Mani, the creator of Vande Bharat, said, "Anticipating a potential decline after introducing 30 to 35 trains, the need for sleeper trains alongside Vande Bharat seater services became essential. Despite earlier attempts, progress had been halted, but the Ministry of Railways has taken the initiative in making such trains. The ministry is conducting surveys to understand passenger behavior and is even contemplating fare reductions to bring back ridership, particularly on short-distance routes."

Titagarh Rail Systems Limited, in partnership with BHEL, has already received quotations for the production of these 80 trains, while additional production responsibilities will be handled by Russian companies TMH and RVNL. BEML will also contribute 10 rakes to the project, making it a collaborative effort involving both domestic and international players.

" The prototypes for 80 trains and an additional 120 trains could materialize by 2025, with the full fleet expected to be operational by 2029. The estimated project cost is Rs 120 crore,” Mani said.

Despite the development of Vande Bharat in West Bengal, expansion plans within the state seem to be on hold for now, except for the existing two routes. The upcoming Vande Bharat route is set to connect Chennai and Tirunelveli. With the grand inauguration scheduled for August 6, the event is expected to be graced by the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, signifying the importance of this project in India's transportation landscape.

