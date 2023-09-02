Asansol: Five criminals who were convicted by court in a drug case in West Bengal threatened to kill a public prosecutor shortly after the verdict was announced against them.

Soon after the pronouncement of judgment by the Asansol NDPS court in West Bengal, the five convicts threatened to kill the public prosecutor. The incident was reported on Friday. Asansol (north) police had arrested all five people in the marijuana trafficking case this year. The quantum of punishment was announced by the court on Friday.

The convicts threatened the government lawyer (public prosecutor) Somnath Chattraj on the court premises after the accused were sentenced by the court. However, Chattaraj did not pay much attention to the threats issued to him. Asansol (north) police said that five people had been arrested last June while smuggling marijuana. These five persons were identified as Asgar Khan alias Mister, Riaz Haider, Faiz Haider, Mohammad Azad alias Sallu and Ghiyasuddin Khan.

The accused are residents of Dhadka, Relpar, Khan Patti, and Jhopard Patti areas of Asansol. The case was underway at NDPS court in Asansol. The judge found the five accused guilty of crime last Wednesday on the basis of testimony and circumstantial evidence produced before the court. The quantum of punishment was pronounced against the five accused on Friday evening. The court awarded Asgar Khan and Riaz Haider ten years of rigorous imprisonment and a fine of Rs 1 lakh, while Faiz Haider and Mohammad Azad were sentenced to 12 years of rigorous imprisonment and a fine of Rs 1 lakh, and Ghiyasuddin Khan was handed down 14 years of rigorous imprisonment and a fine of Rs 1 lakh 20 thousand.

Soon after the court pronounced the punishment, there was a lot of shouting. It is alleged that at that time the convicts threatened to kill public prosecutor Somnath Chattaraj. The chaotic situation was prevailing on the court premises. Somehow, police took the convicts away from the spot.

The family members of the convicts began crying on the court premises after the judgment was pronounced. Attaching not much importance to threats, government pleader Somnath Chattaraj said, "After the trial, when the judge came down from the podium and the convicts were being taken away from the district court, they told me personally in Hindi, 'I will kill you first'. They can say that. But it is a matter of taste to answer. One is convicted in the process of trial. Let them do whatever they want. What would happen by killing me?"