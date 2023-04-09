BENGAL SHOCKER WOMAN STRANGLES INFANT SON OVER MARITAL DISPUTE HELD

Bolpur (West Bengal): Marital discord took a shocking turn in West Bengal's Birbhum district where a woman strangled her one-and-a-half-year-old son to death. Police said that the incident took place late on Saturday night in the Hede Danga village under the Santiniketan Police Station area.

They further revealed that the accused Sukhdi Tudu strangled he son Surojit Tudu to death adding that her relationship with her husband Sonai Tudu was in rough waters for several months and there were frequent quarrels between them. " It seems Sukhdi Tudu murdered her son because of marital discord and then tried to end her life by suicide," police sources said.

According to locals, a section of villagers spotted Sukhdi in the nick of time and prevented her from taking her own life. One of Sukhdi's neighbors, Sukhi Tudu said that she noticed that the child was lying inside the house. " I brought him outside and saw he was not moving at all," she added.

The deceased was rushed to the Bolpur Sub Divisional Hospital where the doctors declared him brought dead. Upon being informed about the incident by villagers, police reached the spot and took Sukhdi and Sonai into custody and are currently interrogating them. The child's body has been sent for post-mortem.

Police sources said that the investigators are trying to find out whether Sukhdi was suffering from any mental health issues. Later in the day, Sukhdi was produced before a local court which remanded her to police custody for one day.