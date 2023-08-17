Kolkata: The West Bengal government has formed a four-member committee to probe into the administrative lapses connected with the death of a Jadavpur University student who was allegedly ragged and sexually harassed by his seniors before he fell from the hostel's balcony.

The committee has been asked to submit its report in two weeks, said officials. The members of the committee are vice-chairperson (academic) of West Bengal State Council of Higher Education, member-secretary of the council, director of public instruction and special commissioner, higher education department.

The notice, which referred to certain administrative lapses and infrastructural gaps in Jadavpur University, said the panel will identify these and take corrective steps. The Kolkata Police has so far arrested nine people in connection to the death of the first-year student. The deceased was a resident of Bagula in Nadia district and an undergraduate student of Bengali (Honours). He fell from the second-floor balcony of the main hostel around 11.45 pm on August 9 and died while undergoing treatment at a hospital the next day. PTI)