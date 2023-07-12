Ravi Shankar Prasad hits out at Bengal CM over violence in rural polls

Kolkata: Senior BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad on Wednesday criticised West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for letting loose a reign of terror during the rural polls and wondered why the central leadership of the Congress and the Left are silent on it. A four-member BJP fact-finding team to West Bengal, led by the former Union minister, said the state unit's demand for implementing Article 355 is "justifiable".

"We had immense respect for Mamataji when she defeated the 34-year-old Left regime in the state. Today, I want to gently remind Mamataji about her evolution in Bengal and national politics. She was a fighter. But unfortunately, her government has crossed even the records of the Left regarding misrule, anarchy and lawlessness in the state," he said.

The BJP leader told reporters, "Her (Mamata Banerjee) politics is now full of atrocities, which was not evident even during the Left rule." "Why are so many people being killed? Why so much violence across the state? Is this not the responsibility of the state administration to ensure free and fair polls? This was once the scenario of Bihar, but the state, too, has moved ahead. Mamata Banerjee has shamed democracy in Bengal," he said.

Hitting out at the opposition meeting in Patna, Prasad wondered why the CPI(M) and the Congress brass are silent on the ongoing violence. "The opposition parties, including Mamata Banerjee, were vocal about BJP posing a threat to the democracy in the country. I want to ask Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and CPI (M) leader Sitaram Yechury for their silence on the killings in West Bengal. Even their party cadres are being beaten up, so why are they silent?" he questioned.

Prasad mocked the TMC boss over her social media post regarding the party's victory in rural polls and wondered whether Banerjee is "afraid to face the media". "She conducts press conferences at the drop of a hat. This time she has refrained from interacting with the media as she knows the truth behind the violence and blood-smeared rural polls," he said.

The BJP MP from neighbouring Patna hoped that the fact-finding team would be allowed to visit the violence-hit areas of the state. When asked to comment on demands by BJP leader to impose Article 355 in West Bengal, the former Union law minister said, "Article 355 says the Centre must convey to the state that governance is done as per the mandate of the Constitution." "The Centre will look into the governor's report and then take a call accordingly. But this is a justifiable demand," he said.

The violence, which rocked the panchayat polls on Saturday, had claimed at least 15 lives, while three more were murdered on counting day on Wednesday. Since elections were announced last month, at least 33 people have lost their lives in poll-related violence, with the ruling party suffering 60 per cent of the deaths.

The TMC mocked the fact-finding team and said it was an attempt to divert attention from the party's humiliating defeat. "They should first send a fact-finding team to Manipur, which has been burning for the last two months. The BJP's fact-finding team in West Bengal is an attempt to divert attention from its own organisational failure," TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said.

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) is poised for a landslide win in the rural polls, capturing multiple districts and consolidating its control over rural Bengal for a third consecutive term. Prasad's jibe regarding Banerjee not facing the media drew a sharp retort from the TMC leadership, which wondered how many press conferences the BJP brass has addressed in the last ten years.

"Hahahaah BJPs Ravishankar Prasad just said in a PC, "Why is Mamata didi not facing Media"! Can't control my laugh! Who are saying about PC? whose Leader never did a PC in last 9 years. Whereas, Didi maybe is in top within India in doing PCs as a head of administration," TMC spokesperson Debangshu Bhattacharya tweeted.

