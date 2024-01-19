BENGAL GUV WRITES TO HOME SECRETARY SEEKING DETAILS OF SECURITY ARRANGEMENTS FOR JAN 22

Kolkata: West Bengal Governor C.V. Ananda Bose on Thursday sent a communique to state home secretary Nandini Chakraborty seeking details of the planned security arrangements for January 22.

The Governor’s communique adds significance considering that the ruling Trinamool Congress will be organising 'Harmony Rallies' throughout the state on January 22 that will coincide with the inauguration of the Ram Temple at Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh.

According to Raj Bhavan insiders, the Governor has specially asked about the security arrangement and forces deployment throughout the state on that day to ensure that there is no untoward incident. On Thursday, a statement has also been issued by the office of the Governor directing the state government to accelerate the pace with regard to the appointment of chairman and members of the West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC).

According to the statement, the office of the Governor has received several complaints that because of the absence of the commission’s chairman and the members, the recruitment process of several eligible candidates are on hold and hence the state government should take immediate initiative to fill up the vacant chairs in the commission.