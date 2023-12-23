BENGAL GUV REMOVES JU OFFICIATING VC ON DISCIPLINARY GROUNDS

Kolkata: West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose, who is also the chancellor of all state-run universities, on Saturday evening removed Jadavpur University officiating Vice Chancellor Buddhadeb Sau on disciplinary grounds, an official of the Raj Bhavan said. The decision was taken a night before the university was scheduled to hold its convocation on Sunday.

Bose has also constituted an enquiry committee to probe several complaints received against the interim VC, he added. "The chancellor removed Jadavpur University interim VC Buddhadeb Sau from the chair for defying orders. An enquiry committee has also been set up to probe several complaints received by his office against Sau," the official told PTI. Mathematics professor Sau was named as the JU's officiating VC in August this year. (PTI)