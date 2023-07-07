BENGAL GUV REACHES MURSHIDABAD TO VISIT VIOLENCE HIT AREAS AHEAD OF RURAL POLLS

Kolkata (West Bengal): West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose reached Murshidabad district to visit the violence-hit areas on Friday, a day before the rural polls in the state. He is expected to hold meetings with senior officers later in the day, a district official said. The governor reached Berhampore, the district headquarters, by train this morning and is expected to visit some places before returning to Kolkata this evening, he said.

Bose will visit places like Domkal, Khargram, Navagram, and Beldanga, where clashes among political parties have been reported in the run-up to the rural polls. Meanwhile, fresh violence was reported in the Ranninagar area of Murshidabad, another district official said. The governor has previously visited Bhangar, Canning and Basanti in South 24 Parganas, and also in Cooch Behar district where clashes broke out between political parties.

Bose had on Thursday alleged that State Election Commissioner Rajiva Sinha has failed in discharging his duties during the panchayat elections. Addressing a press conference, he had urged Sinha to ensure that people's lives are protected during the polls, scheduled to be held on Saturday.

The governor has opened a 'Peace Home' at the Raj Bhavan to address the complaints of the common people. So far, 16 people have been killed in violence connected to the elections in the state, according to officials. Around 5.67 crore people are eligible to exercise their franchise in the three-tier panchayat system, comprising zilla parishad, panchayat samiti and gram panchayat. (PTI)