Won't allow dark forces take society for ransom: Bengal Goveror on Ram Navami violence

Hooghly: West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose is likely to send his report to the Home Ministery this evening over the recent violence in the state during Ram Navami. The Home Ministry had asked for a report from the West Bengal government over Hoogly and Howrah violence. On Tuesday, he went on an urgent visit to the violence-hit areas of Rishra following fresh violence that broke out Monday night. Bose said that the state government will never allow "forces of darkness to take society to ransom".

Condemning the Ram Navami violence in the state, he said that strict action will be taken against the wrongdoers. He also added that people in West Bengal have the right to a peaceful living, which will be established at any cost.

The Bengal Governor, who went on a visit to violence-affected Rishra on Tuesday, cutting short his visit to north Bengal, assured that strict action will be taken by all enforcement agencies to bring the situation to normalcy. Miscreants will never be allowed to take the law into their hands, he said adding that the police will take action against them. Speaking about the residents of the area, he said that Bengal has been suffering for a long time, and there is a need to put an end to it.

Bengal's Hooghly has been hit by violence during the Ram Navami procession. While the situation was turning back to normalcy on Monday, another round of bombings took place in the area leading to police action. Railway service was temporarily stopped and prohibitory orders were put in place. While the BJP, which is in opposition in the state, has been accusing the Mamata government of not being able to maintain law and order. But, the TMC alleged that the Saffron party was instigating the riots.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee hit out at the BJP saying that the Central Forces arrived in West Bengal and stayed at a 'five-star' hotel held a meeting with BJP and then left. She also questioned the need for holding Ram Navami processions at present even after the festivities have long been over. On Sunday stone pelting incident took place while the BJP took out a Shobha Yatra in Hooghly. Earlier on Thursday, on Ram Navami, several vehicles were torched as two groups clashed in Howrah.

