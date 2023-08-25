BENGAL GOVERNOR SEEKS ISRO EXPERTISE TO CURB MENACE OF RAGGING

Kolkata: West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose has approached the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and sought an appropriate technology to make the university and college campuses ragging-free. Bose, who is also the Chancellor of the universities spoke to ISRO chairman S Somnath in this regard.

The move came after a first-year Bengali department student died after falling from the hostel balcony. It is being alleged that the student fell victim to ragging, triggering a widespread outrage in the state. A total of 13 students, both current and former, have been arrested in connection with the student's death till now.

According to a statement issued from Raj Bhavan, "CV Ananda Bose, Hon'be Governor of West Bengal and Chancellor of the Universities contacted the Chairman of ISRO for identifying appropriate technology to effectively contain and eliminate the menace of ragging in the University campuses." Apart from seeking help from ISRO, Bose has also contacted a Hyderabad-based technology firm, Adrian for a solution to the ragging menace.

According to Raj Bhavan sources, ISRO has responded to the Governor. Efforts can be taken to develop an "appropriate technology solution" using multiple sources like analytics, image matching automatic target recognition and remote sensing, it was learnt.

Meanwhile, Bose held an emergency meeting with the interim Vice-Chancellor of Jadavpur University Buddhadeb Sau. He highlighted the security issues of the university and expressed doubts over the investigation committee. The Governor also assured the Vice-Chancellor that the Raj Bhavan would always extend necessary help. Bose reportedly asked the Vice-Chancellor to seek help from ISRO scientists to prevent entry of outsiders in the campus.