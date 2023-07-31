Kolkata (West Bengal): Former West Bengal Chief Minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee, who is currently admitted to a private hospital in Kolkata, underwent a CT scan on Monday as his health condition remained serious. The medical board formed for his treatment will decide on the next course of action once the detailed report of the CT scan is available. The scan is expected to reveal the extent of infection in his lungs, which is crucial for determining his treatment plan.

As of Monday morning, there has been no significant improvement in his medical condition, and he continues to be on an invasive ventilator due to bilateral pneumonia. However, his blood pressure levels are relatively stable, and he occasionally responds to calls and blinks his eyes. To combat the pneumonia, he is receiving antibiotics and is on a liquid diet delivered through a Ryle's tube.

Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee's health took a turn for the worse on Saturday evening when he experienced a decline in his blood oxygen levels and increased breathing difficulties. Due to his deteriorating condition, he was rushed to a private hospital in Alipur. The decision to admit him to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) was made to provide him with intensive medical care.

According to sources from the hospital, Bhattacharjee's deteriorating health prompted doctors to recommend immediate hospitalisation. During his transfer from his residence in Palm Avenue to the hospital in Alipur, his physical condition further worsened, necessitating the use of a critical care ambulance from the private hospital.

Bhattacharjee has a history of suffering from Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD), a respiratory condition that obstructs airflow to the lungs. His health complications were exacerbated when he contracted COVID-19 in 2021. He was in quarantine due to the infection on May 18th, 2021, and later admitted to a private hospital in Alipur on May 25, 2021. After his recovery, he received care at a nursing home on CIT Road before his recent hospitalisation.

The news of his current health struggles has raised concerns among the public and political circles, considering his past health issues and age. People are anxiously awaiting official updates from the hospital regarding his condition and the treatment he is receiving at the ICU.

The anxiety over his failing health grew through some controversial social media posts, which speculated about his worsening health condition adding to the tension among his well-wishers and party in West Bengal. The focus remains on monitoring Bhattacharjee's health closely and providing him with the best possible medical care. His contributions to the state's politics and governance have earned him respect and concern from people across the political spectrum.

Also Read: Former Chief Minister of West Bengal Buddhadeb Bhattacharya hospitalised in a critical condition

Amidst these developments, a controversial social media post by Kunal Ghosh, the Trinamool Congress' state spokesman in West Bengal, about the former chief minister has sparked political controversies in the state.

“I too want Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee to get well soon. But do not try to portray him as a great man through a series of sentimental social media posts. There had been several losses because of his and his party CPI(M)’s arrogance,” Ghosh said in a social media post. His comments attracted strong criticisms from all opposition parties, including BJP. In the face of widespread criticism, Ghosh made another social media post where he claimed that there was nothing wrong with what he said.

“When the Chief Minister, Mamata Banerjee had leg injuries, it was the CPI(M) and BJP which ridiculed that development. But the CM is now playing the role of a perfect guardian and constantly enquiring about the health conditions and treatments of Bhattacharjee,” Ghosh said.