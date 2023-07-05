Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will be admitted to SSKM Hospital on Thursday for minor surgery. According to hospital sources, the chief minister is suffering from effusion (accumulation of fluid) in her knee. After the surgery, she will have to keep her leg straight for about 24 hours which is why she is likely to stay in the hospital.

Elaborate security arrangements have been made at the hospital where the chief minister will undergo the surgery. She will be admitted to cabin number 12-and-a-half in Woodburn Ward. According to sources, CCTV cameras have been installed around the cabin.

It may be recalled that Mamata Banerjee had sustained injuries in her back and knee during an emergency landing of her chopper at Sevoke airbase near Siliguri in North Bengal on June 27. From there she was taken to SSKM Hospital. After arriving at the hospital, she underwent an MRI, which showed injuries to left knee and hip joint ligaments.

According to hospital sources, fluid has accumulated in the ACL (Anterior Cruciate Ligament) of the Chief Minister's left knee. The doctors of SSKM Hospital had advised her to stay in the hospital. The Chief Minister did not agree. Instead, she expressed her desire to be treated at home. Then, the doctors advised her to rest at home keeping her walking under control.

Since then, the Chief Minister's physiotherapy was started regularly at home. The therapy was going on for four hours every day. Physiotherapists from SSKM visit her residence every day for treatment. The doctors were also examining her at her residence situated near Kalighat. The chief minister said in a video message that she will undergo surgery once the injury stabilizes.

