Malda (West Bengal): The size of Malda is decreasing with every passing year due to the erosion of the Ganges. The same is the issue with the area from Ratua to Baishnab Nagar. Especially the situation of Mahananda Tola and Bilaimari Gram Panchayats of Block No 1 Ratua is deplorable. The two Panchayats are bordered by Ganges and Fulahar. The locals claim that the distance between the two rivers has shrunk to less than one kilometre.

Recently, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed concern about the erosion of the Ganges in the district administration meeting in Malda. In the meeting, she directed the chief secretary to discuss the matter with the administration of Bihar and Jharkhand.

Following instructions, the irrigation officers of the three states visited the places of the erosion of the Ganges on the Bengal-Bihar-Jharkhand border on Tuesday. Irrigation ministers of three states were also supposed to participate in the visit. Although they did not visit, Ratua MLA Samar Mukhopadhyay was with the irrigation officials during the inspection.

Irrigation officials checked the real status of the Ganges erosion. Apart from Malda, they also looked into the erosion on the side of Bihar and Jharkhand. They discussed how to prevent erosion and decided to inform their state governments on what should be done to prevent the erosion of the Ganges with their inspection report. At the same time, they will present the erosion prevention model to their respective governments.

MLA Samar Mukherjee refused to give his comment on the issue. However, Ashok Kumar, executive engineer of the state's irrigation department from Sahibganj in Jharkhand, said, "Not only Bengal, but three states are heavily affected by the erosion of the Ganges. It will be a model study for three states. Then the three states will come to a decision by discussing how to prevent erosion. Based on that, the erosion prevention design will be prepared. The design will then be tested. The consultant has also come today for this. At the end of the day, the decision on how to proceed will be decided by discussion among the three states.”

Bihar Irrigation Officer Anil Kumar said, “Erosion of the Ganges is taking place on the Bengal-Bihar border every year. Erosion is going on in Jharkhand too. To prevent the erosion of the Ganges, we are conducting a joint survey by the officials of the irrigation departments of the three states. Discussions are also on to control the erosion of Ganges. After the completion of the survey, the three states will discuss and take action.”