AWARD FOR DURGA PUJA PANDALS MOST ACCESSIBLE FOR DIFFERENTLY ABLED ELDERLY PERSONS

Kolkata: To encourage the community Durga Puja organisers in Kolkata to make their pandals more accessible for differently-abled and old people, several organisations have come together to institute an award.

The award has been instituted by Forum for Durgotsab -- the umbrella organisation of community Durga Puja committees in the city, Rotary Club of Calcutta Old City and NGO National Institute of Professionals, among others.

The pandals that are most accessible for differently-abled and elderly persons will be awarded, Forum for Durgotsab spokesperson Partha Ghosh told Press Trust of India.

Hazra Park Durgotsab Committee's joint secretary Sayan Deb Chatterjee said, "While most awards are given for decor, artwork and other visual elements, the criteria are changing. We appreciate that this award will judge the facilities being provided to physically challenged and elderly persons."

In south Kolkata's Gariahat area, TMC councillor of ward 100 Sudarshana Mukherjee honoured 100 elderly women of underprivileged background as part of an initiative named 'Amar Durga Amar Maa'.

"As we worship Goddess Durga, we promise not to let the elderly women living in the neighbourhood go neglected. Hence, we have undertaken this initiative," she said.