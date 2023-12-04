Asansol, December 4: On Sunday night, five people got injured during the concert of a popular Bengali rock band, 'Fossils' at the 'Asansol Utsav' fair. Four of the victims were discharged after receiving primary treatment at the hospital, but one is still in critical condition and is under observation. Locals complain that the accident took place due to the lack of necessary safety measures. The festival committee has yet to comment on the mishap.

Sunday being the last day of the festival, recorded a huge footfall as 'Fossils' was all set to entertain the crowd with their popular numbers. With the festival committee deciding to keep no entry fee for the event, the situation went haywire. People, in huge numbers, flocked to the fairground to collect tickets for the concert only to create a huge ruckus. To control the rush, the festival committee permitted only 6,000 visitors to enter the ground. However, post evening, a huge mob gathered in front of the main gate and tried to enter to attend the programme, leading to a stampede that wounded some people.

The audience alleged that the committee was incompetent in handling a crowd attending a show of such a famous band. They also lacked security personnel, the spectators claimed.

The Asansol North Police Station, in its statement, denied such claims, saying that that there was sufficient police presence on the occasion of the carnival. Initially there was chaos but it was under control within a few minutes, the statement claimed.