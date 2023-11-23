Arrested WB minister Jyoti Priya Mallick's health worsens
Arrested WB minister Jyoti Priya Mallick's health worsens
Kolkata: The health condition of West Bengal Forest Minister Jyoti Priya Mallick further deteriorated, following which state-run SSKM Hospital formed a medical board to monitor his condition, an official said.
Mallick, arrested by the Enforcement Department (ED) for his alleged involvement in the multi-crore ration scam, was brought to SSKM Hospital from Presidency Jail after his blood sugar level increased on Tuesday night.
The minister, who was admitted to the cardiology department of the hospital, complained of numbness in the left side of his body on Wednesday morning. "He underwent an MRI. We are waiting for the reports. For an overall checkup, we have formed a team comprising one doctor each from neurology, endocrinology, medicine, nephrology, urology, and cardiology departments. They are going to oversee his condition and determine the next course of action," the official said.
Jyoti Priya Mallick, who has been suffering from high blood sugar and other ailments, was arrested this October. In October, Mullick fainted inside the courtroom. The state forest minister, who collapsed after fainting during a hearing inside the court, was then escorted out of the courtroom to a balcony and given water to drink. The arrest came a day after the ED conducted searches at Mallick's residence in Salt Lake, on the outskirts of Kolkata.
