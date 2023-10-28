Kolkata (West Bengal) : West Bengal minister Jyotipriya Mallick, who was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with an alleged multi-crore ration scam, was admitted to a private hospital in Kolkata yesterday evening after complaints of dizziness, nausea and vomiting, officials said on Saturday.

As per the medical bulletin of the arrested Bengal minister, released by the private hospital, Mallick was brought to the emergency department of the hospital around 7.05 pm with complaints of dizziness, nausea, vomiting and weakness of the left arm. "The patient was evaluated by the Emergency physician and a team of consultants consisting of Internal Medicine, Neurology, Cardiology and Nephrology," the hospital said.

"On their advice, the patient underwent CT Scan, MRI and relevant blood tests. He has been admitted with an initial diagnosis of Hyperglycaemia, Renal impairment, Dyselectrolytemia and pre-syncope with a background of T2DM and Hypertension. The patient has been admitted for close monitoring and further evaluation," it added.

However, the 66-year-old minister is currently stable. An ED team on late Thursday night arrested TMC leader and state minister Jyotipriya Mallick in connection with an alleged case of corruption in the public distribution system. He was sent to ED custody till November 6 on Friday.