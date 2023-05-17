ss

Siliguri: Four people including an army jawan were injured at an explosion in an army vehicle where the army man and three others were attempting to fill up gas in an AC machine in West Bengal's Siliguri on Wednesday.



The incident has spread panic among people. The condition of one of the injured is reported to be critical. The incident took place at Panjabipara area of Ward No. 13 of Siliguri Municipality. According to the police, the incident happened when the employees of a garage were filling gas in the AC machine of an army vehicle. A sudden loud sound triggered panic among people who ran to and fro for cover.

Soon it became public that the gas cylinder of the AC machine inside the car exploded. Three garage workers and a soldier were seriously injured in the incident. Three injured garage workers have been identified as Biswas, Sanjay Sarkar and Chitta Sarkar. Cops did not reveal the name of the army jawan, who was also injured in the blast.

Manik Dey, councillor and mayor of the ward reached the spot after getting the news of the incident. Local residents complained that the garage was being illegally filled with gas for the AC of the car for several days. They are annoyed over the allged inaction of the councillor and offcials on the matter.

When asked Dey refuted such an allegation. He said, "I myself stopped the businessman from filling the AC gas several times. I was afraid that such an accident would happen one day. The businessman told me that they will move the shop soon." Panitanki outpost police have started investigation into all the incidents.