Darjeeling: The wife of the army jawan accused of cheating other jawans' wives of crores surrendered before West Bengal police on Thursday. When the arrested woman was brought to the Siliguri Sub-Divisional Court on Friday, the judge rejected the bail plea and ordered five days police custody.

Hema Nagarba Tamang, the accused woman, was forced to surrender under the pressure of the army officials after hiding in Nepal for almost a couple of months. On receiving the information about the arrest, the women, who were cheated by the accused, gathered at the Bagdogra police station and demanded their money back.

"Hema has been arrested. Now, we want the police to help us get our money back," said one of the cheated women, Vandana Rai. Siliguri Police Commissioner C Sudhakar said, "The accused has been arrested. She will be interrogated in custody." According to police sources, a complaint was lodged against Hema Nagarba Tamang for cheating the wives of 17 army jawans in Bagdogra to the tune of about Rs 1.5 crore.

Hema's husband Mahendra Nagarba Tamang is currently posted in Jammu and Kashmir. It was alleged that about two months ago, Hema Tamang Bagdogra got in touch with the wives of army jawans and stole a huge amount of money from them on various pretexts. She then hid in Nepal after the fraud.

The cheated army jawans' wives then approached the police and the complaint was reported to the army's main administrative office in Delhi. Following the complaint, the army took quick action on Mahendra Tamang. Then the officials contacted Hema in Nepal with the help of her husband and was asked to surrender immediately.