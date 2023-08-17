ARMS AMMUNITION RECOVERED IN MANIPUR AS SITUATION CONTINUES TO REMAIN TENSE

Imphal (Manipur): Eight firearms and 112 rounds of ammunition were recovered from different districts of violence-hit Manipur during search operations by security forces, police said. Besides, the forces also seized six explosives, they said. The recoveries were made on Wednesday from Bishnupur, Churachandpur, Tengnoupal, Kangpokpi and Imphal West districts, the police said in a statement.

"The situation in the state was tense with sporadic incidents of firing and congregation of protesters," it said. Also, six bunkers have been dismantled in the Tengnoupal district, it added. Meanwhile, four people from Assam were arrested in the Mantripukhri area of Imphal East district with 1,240 bottles of syrups containing codeine phosphate, an opioid analgesic. The arrests were made by the officers of Narcotics & Affairs of Border (NAB) on Tuesday, police said.

Notably, more than 160 people lost their lives and several hundred were injured since the ethnic clashes broke out in Manipur on May 3 after a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the hill districts to protest the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status. Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur's population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley. Tribals -- Nagas and Kukis -- constitute little over 40 per cent and reside in the hill districts. (PTI)

