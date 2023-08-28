ANOTHER GOOF UP MAMATA BANERJEE SAYS KAZI NAZRUL ISLAM WROTE MAHABHARATA

Kolkata: Days after West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee mistook Indian astronaut Rakesh Sharma as film-star Rakesh Roshan while congratulating ISRO, she today went ahead to claim that 'Mahabharata' was penned by Kazi Nazrul Islam.

Nazrul Islam, known as the rebel Bard of Bengal, is famous for his anti-colonial poems and lyrics of communal harmony. Banerjee mistakenly credited Nazrul Islam for the epic 'Mahabharata', which was written by sage Veda Vyasa.

Addressing the TMCP Foundation Day, Banerjee stressed on communal harmony and deliberated how her heart and soul was with all communities. She reiterated that Hinduism does not preach hatred but teaches about spreading love. She asked people to read the works of Rabindranath Tagore, Kazi Nazrul Islam, Swami Vivekananda, Birsha Munda who was a young freedom fighter and tribal leader and other luminaries.

Banerjee said that all great men have written about unity and universal brotherhood. "Studies alone do not make a person learn in the real sense. One has to have a big heart. Read and understand what our great men have written. Read Rabindranath, Nazrul, Vivekananda.... Mahabharat was written by Nazrul Islam," Banerjee said.

Banerjee today yet again said that former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi had sent men to the moon and after landing asked how India looks from there. "To which, 'Rakesh' replied 'saare jahan se achha'," Banerjee added. This time, Banerjee cautiously avoided the surname.

Rakesh Sharma is the first Indian astronaut to go to space but he never went to the moon. This, though, remains unrectified during Banerjee's speech today.

Few days back, at an event Banerjee had narrated the above incident wherein she mistakenly said 'Rakesh Roshan' instead of 'Rakesh Sharma'. Her goof-up on her remark led to Rakesh Roshan to trend on social media triggering hilarious comments from netizens who kept trolling Banerjee for her statement.