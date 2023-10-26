Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee made yet another faux pas on Thursday by mentioning that Muhammad Bin Tughlaq shifted the capital from Delhi to Kolkata. She said that the BJP is trying to change history like Muhammad Bin Tughlaq, who is known to have shifted the capital from Delhi to Kolkata.

Another faux pas by Mamata Banerjee, now on Muhammad Bin Tughlaq

"I have heard that Muhammad Bin Tughlaq changed the capital from Delhi to Kolkata. I never heard names of streets being changed rampantly. If some installation is named after any revolutionary then it is ok. But how can one change history just like that?" Banerjee asked while addressing a press conference at her Kalighat residence this afternoon.

Criticising the Centre's decision of demonetisation, GST, Banerjee said that while Rs 1000 and then Rs 2000 currency notes were withdrawn from circulation, now efforts are on to change the textbooks. "What is all this?" she asked adding whether BJP is trying to change history like Tughlaq.

Notably, during the reign of Lord Harding, the then Viceroy of India, the Capital of British India was shifted from erstwhile Calcutta to Delhi. On the other hand, Muhammad bin Tughlaq had shifted the capital from Delhi to Devagiri while renaming it as Daulatabad. Banerjee seems to have mistaken Devagiri with Kolkata.

Two months back, Banerjee was ridiculed after she mistook astronaut Rakesh Sharma with Bollywood filmmaker Rakesh Roshan. Congratulating ISRO on the success of Chandrayaan-3 mission, she said that when Rakesh Roshan landed on the moon, Prime Minister Indira Gandhi asked him how India looked from there. A few days later, while addressing the foundation day anniversary of the Trinamool Chhatra Parishad, Banerjee made another bizarre statement by claiming that Indira Gandhi went to moon despite the mission being an unmanned one.