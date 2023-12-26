Amit Shah, JP Nadda in Kolkata to assess Lok Sabha preparedness, form election management team
Published: 10 minutes ago
Kolkata: Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP all-India president JP Nadda, who are in Kolkata on a one-day visit have formed an election management team for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls during the party's organisational meeting in the city today.
The team is likely to comprise 17 members including both state and central-level leaders, sources said. In April, BJP had set a target of winning 35 out of 42 seats in the Lok Sabha elections and the election management team will work in this direction, sources added.
In 2019, BJP won 18 seats, which was the highest ever bagged by the party in West Bengal. Prior to 2021 Assembly polls, BJP had formed a 117-member election management team for making preparations for the polls.
Earlier in the morning, both Shah and Nadda visited a gurudwara in Jorasankho and Kalighat temple in the city. After attending the organisational meeting in New Town, the leaders will go to National Library where a meeting has been scheduled with members of the BJP's IT cell and the social media wing. Also, another meeting is scheduled in the evening after which, they will depart for New Delhi.
The two leaders arrived here last night by a special flight. State BJP president Sukanta Majumdar, Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari, MP Dilip Ghosh and MLAs Manoj Tigga and Agnimitra Paul were present at the Kolkata Airport to welcome the two leaders. The BJP workers also came to the airport and welcomed the top leadership by beating drums.
BJP MLA Manoj Tigga said, "The party's preparations for the assembly elections have started. Our central leaders, the Prime Minister, Home Minister and party president will be paying more such visits here".
BJP insiders said that the visit of the two leaders is aimed at taking stock of the party's progress of work before the Lok Sabha elections. Reports have been prepared for all the districts and Lok Sabha constituencies and these will be submitted before Shah.
