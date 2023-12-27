Kolkata: Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP national president JP Nadda asked the party's IT cell to create a saffron wave in the state using social media to brighten its prospect of bagging 35 seats in the run-up to Lok Sabha polls slated next year. Union Home Minister Amit Shah has earlier set a clear-cut target of 35 seats for BJP in the Lok Sabha polls.

The party is also eyeing exposing the alleged corruption of the TMC government in West Bengal through social media. Union Home Minister Amit Shah and party national president JP Nadda, who convened a meeting at National Library's Dr. Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Language Building here on Tuesday, gave clear instructions to state party leaders to amp up their social media presence.

Both leaders cited the instance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's YouTube channel stressing it has crossed two million views, which is the fallout of PM Modi's branding.

Two leaders asked party leaders and workers to subscribe to the channel. Both Shah and Nadda asked BJP's West Bengal social media and IT cell to launch campaigns to target millions of voters. According to them, an all-out social media campaign can ensure the dissemination of party ideology to more youth, who can be the mainstay of the party's vote bank.

Shah and JP Nadda also said that the people-oriented schemes undertaken by the Centre and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's image should be spread among the people. The good aspects of these projects should be highlighted especially among the youth in West Bengal.

They also asked leaders and party cadres to target the TMC government, which they alleged, is involved in corruption. Both asked the social media team to expose anomalies of the state government, which is allegedly projecting central projects as its own.

They asked the BJP IT cell to highlight central projects so that voters come to know about the developmental initiatives of the government.

Last November, Shah at a meeting in front of Kolkata's Victoria House laid out the outline of the election campaign for ordinary leaders and workers. On Tuesday morning, Shah and Nadda first went to a Gurudwara in Jorasanko and offered prayers. Thereafter, at around noon, they went to perform puja at Kalighat temple before attending the meeting.