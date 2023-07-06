AMARTYA SEN LIKENS VISVA BHARATI TO NALANDA UNIVERSITY VISVA BHARATI CALLS NOBEL LAUREATE MIGRANT

Bolpur: Nobel laureate economist Professor Amartya Sen likened the world's oldest university Nalanda to Visva-Bharati. Professor Sen expressed concern over the universities in a discussion with the students. Professor Sen was once the Chancellor of Nalanda and an alumnus of Visva-Bharati. The veteran economist said, "Nalanda is turning into a Hindu institution" and "A wall is rising in India".

Bharat Ratna Amartya Sen told the students that it is possible to turn the tide. During the tenure of Vice-Chancellor of Visva-Bharati, Bidyut Chakraborty, the students have been concerned about the unrest in the university. Students, who oppose any decision of the Vice-Chancellor have been suspended, and not allowed to sit for exams, some have had their registration cancelled, parents have been warned by letters, and even expelled.

Besides, the traditional 'Poushmela' and 'Basantotsav' have been called off. The students of Visva-Bharati went to 'Pratichi's house to meet the Nobel laureate. They sought his advice sitting on the balcony of the house. While advising the students, Professor Sen brought up the topic of Nalanda University.

"I was the Chancellor of the oldest university in the world. I stayed for several years. Then I started teaching in a new way. Now Nalanda University has gradually become a Hindu institution. Buddhism is no longer present there. The way of learning was through arguments. Those who were professors earlier used to insist on arguments. Now, Nalanda has not seen the way it was in history. It's very sad," Sen pointed out.

Referring to the situation of Nalanda University, Amartya Sen said, "Now a big stone wall can be seen in Santiniketan. This is also a pity. There is no reason not to think that this will cause great damage to the educational system within the university. We have to think about how to change it. I think the same thing is happening in Santiniketan and Nalanda. Those who are doing this are not standing on very solid ground. Maybe the political side is so big that unless the politics of the country changes, nothing will change. I don't think so."

Notably, Amartya Sen's grandfather Pandit Kshitimohan Sen was one of Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore's collaborators in the establishment of Visva-Bharati University. Meanwhile, the Visva Bharati authorities issued a press release calling Amartya Sen of being a 'migrant' and warned the economist in harsh language without naming him.

It may be recalled that the Visva-Bharati authorities issued a notice asking Nobel laureate economist Amartya Sen to vacate 13 decimal lands. Professor Sen had approached the Calcutta High Court and has already got a stay order on the Visva Bharati notice. Amid the land dispute, the students met Professor Sen on July 5 about the current situation in Visva-Bharati.

The notice issued to Dr Sen said, "The matter regarding the land is pending and therefore Visva-Bharati will not comment in that regard. It is strongly opposed to any migrant traveller commenting on the present situation in Visva-Bharati because whoever is making this statement in public has taken advantage of the turbulent environment prevailing in Visva-Bharati so far."