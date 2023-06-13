Kolkata West Bengal West Bengal s State Election Commission SEC will hold a meeting on Tuesday to hear demands and grievances of all political parties on the July 8 panchayat elections and discuss the law and order situation a senior official of the poll body said The meeting will be chaired by SEC Rajiva Sinha All parties have been invited to the meeting There will be discussions on the law and order situation We will also listen to their grievances and suggestions the official said The BJP asserted that the allparty meeting would bear no fruit while the CPIM questioned the purpose of calling it when there are only two days left for filing nominationsWest Bengal has been witnessing a series of clashes and ransacking of party offices Opposition parties alleged that the ruling Trinamool Congress workers were not allowing their candidates to file nominations The allparty meeting is called before the dates of the election are decided The SEC will have to face tough questions as the Commission is not prepared to hold the elections Mr Sinha has become the SEC to spoil the entire poll process senior CPIM leader Sujan Chakraborty told PTIThe ruling Trinamool Congress however welcomed the move of the SEC I do not see there is any problem As they opposition parties are seeing defeat in the election they are giving these lame excuses They do not have candidates to fight the election TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh told PTIThe SEC has directed all district magistrates and superintendents of police to impose prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC within a onekilometre radius of all nomination centres PTI