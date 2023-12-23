Kolkata: With an eye on the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the West Bengal unit of the BJP has effected a major reshuffle in the organisational structure with two heavyweight women representatives being given key responsibilities and conveners and co-conveners being appointed in the districts.

BJP state president Sukanta Majumder said that party has published a notification in this regard on Friday. Actor-turned-politician and BJP Lok Sabha MP from Hooghly seat has been made the convener of organisational rural districts including Birbhum, West and East Burdwan and Bankura. Fashion designer and politician Agnimitra Paul has been made the convener of Kolkata organisational district.

Jagannath Chattopadhyay has been made the co-convener of the organisational district of Kolkata. The convener of Kolkata Metropolitan Division is Dipanjan Guha and its co-convener is Sajal Ghosh.

Nabarun Nayak is the convener of South 24 Parganas and Dipankar Jana the co-convener. Shyamapad Mandal has been given charge of organisational district of Purulia and Vidyasagar Chakraborty is the convener of Burdwan division.

Similar organisational changes have been brought about in the other districts. Jyotirmoy Singh Mahato and Umesh Rai have been made conveners of the two Midnapore districts while Sushant Kumar Bera is the convener of Howrah and Hooghly districts. The convener of Nabadwip division is Rampad Das and Krishnandu Mukhopadhyay is the convener of North 24 Parganas.

In North Bengal, Deepak Barman has been appointed as the convener of the organisational district with Sanglaban Govinda Chandra Mondal being the co-convener. Nikhil Ranjan Dey is the convener of Siliguri Division of North Bengal Zone and Dr. Shankar Ghosh is the convener of Malda division.