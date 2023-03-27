Kolkata: Mutilated body of a minor girl, who was missing since early Sunday morning was recovered from a suitcase that was lying at her neighbour's flat later in the evening in Kolkata's Tiljala. The owner of the flat has been arrested. Local people and the girl's family alleged of police inaction in finding the girl despite been given information about her possible whereabout.

The girl's family said she had disappeared mysteriously at around 8 am yesterday. After searching for her everywhere, her family went to the local Tiljala police station. They told that they have seen the girl going to the neighbour's flat but police could not trace her. Later on, police went to the next door flat and saw a suitcase. On opening it, they found the deceased's headless mutilated body stuffed in it. The family of the deceased alleged that she was first abducted and then taken to the flat. The accused had slit her throat and mutilated her before putting her body parts in a suitcase. Tiljala police interrogated the flat's owner in connection with the girl's murder and then arrested him.

Also Read: Two held for burying chopped body parts of woman on river bank in Jharkhand

Meanwhile, residents of the area complained that when they went to Tiljala police station yesterday morning to file a kidnapping case, the police initially refused to take the complaint. They said that they had also informed the police that the deceased had entered her neighbour's flat. Despite informing the police repeatedly, investigations were allegedly not conducted into the matter. Police did not even go to the concerned flat that the residents had mentioned about. In protest, residents gathered in front of Tiljala police station at night alleging that the minor girl was killed due to gross negligence of the police.