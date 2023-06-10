ADHIR CHOWDHURY WRITES TO BENGAL GOVERNOR FOR DEPLOYING CENTRAL FORCES IN UPCOMING PANCHAYAT POLLS

Kolkata West Bengal Congress president Adhir Chowdhury has written to Governor CV Ananda Bose urging him to see to it that panchayat elections are held under the supervision of central forces This came soon after Congress worker from Khagram in Murshidabad was shot dead on the first day of nomination filing Accusing the ruling Trinamool Congress backed goons for the death of the Congress worker Chowdhury has requested Bose to initiate legal action Later in a video message Chowdhury said I expressed my concern this morning about the bloodshed and violence in the last panchayat election of 2018 TMC won 34 seats uncontested just on the basis of muscle power The polls had been rigged A similar incident is going to happen this time A Congress worker from Khargram in Murshidabad was killed In Bengal Trinamool is again trying to create an atmosphere of fear We will not allow TMC to play Holi with blood We will not let the blood of these Congress workers go in vain Adhir cautioned He said that TMCbacked goomd were roaming freely in Khagram We will start our protest on Saturday in Khargram and Berhampur he saidAlso Read Odisha Cops journalists attacked ballot boxes looted as police disperse angry mobAddressing Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Chowdhury said I want to tell the Chief Minister don t think that she can stay in power for long by killing Congress workers We will not let the Chief Minister take over Bengal by rigging the elections and killing Congress workers We are united with the support of the general public against these killers of democracy We will fight We know that in a democracy the people are the last word