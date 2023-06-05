Kolkata: Trinamool Congress national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee's wife Rujira was detained at the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport when she was on her way to Dubai along with her children on Monday morning.

According to sources, Rujira, who is being investigated in a multi-crore coal pilferage scam case, arrived at the Kolkata airport with her children at around 7.30 am to go to Dubai. She was stopped by security officials and disallowed to board the Dubai-bound flight. While checking her travel documents during immigration, the airport authority and security officials stopped Rujira from boarding the Dubai-bound flight and informed her that she could not travel abroad.

After which, she was reportedly made to sit in a room for some time. Rujira is learnt to have narrated the entire episode to Abhishek Banerjee after being detained at the airport. Sources close to Banerjee said the TMC leader is likely to seek legal assistance and was planning to approach the Supreme Court in this connection.

Condemning the incident, TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh alleged of political vendetta and said that the central agencies were being misused to harass people associated with the party.

Last year, Abhishek's sister-in-law Menka Gambhir was stopped at the Kolkata airport when she was travelling abroad in connection with the coal scam case. She too was detained during immigration and had later approached the high court.

Ruchira, who maintains a low profile, is a Thai national and holds an Overseas Citizen of India card. The Enforcement Directorate and the CBI had questioned Rujira a couple of times in connection with the multi-crore coal pilferage scam case.