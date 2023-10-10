Kolkata: Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee's wife Rujira Banerjee, who is being investigated in the coal smuggling case, has moved the Calcutta High Court seeking restrictions on media organisations for publishing news on her and her husband. She has alleged that they were being portrayed in the media as if they are proven guilty.

Rujira alleged that fake and half-true news were being published with regard to her and her parliamentarian husband. She urged that the media coverage be stopped as their fundamental rights were being hit. The case was heard by Justice Sabyasachi Bhattacharya on Monday and the court had adjourned the hearing till Tuesday on the plea of the Centre's Assistant Solicitor General Bilbadal Bhattacharya.

Banerjee further alleged that during the media coverage of the investigations, she and her husband are being implicated. She said that the news is not being verified and their social respect is being destroyed.

Some Bengali newspapers and channels along with all-India newspapers, local portals and national agencies have been included in the case. Rujira wants the high court to control the media coverage of these investigations.

Notably, the ED and CBI are questioning the couple after issuing summons to Abhishek Banerjee's company "Leaps and Bounds". Earlier, the court sought details of all the six companies owned by Abhishek Banerjee and his parents, from ED. In many of the news, Banerjee was accused of siphoning off crores of rupees.