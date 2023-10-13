Kolkata: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday summoned Trinamool Congress general secretary Abhishek Banerjee's private secretary in connection with alleged irregularities in the recruitment scam. Sumit Roy has been asked to reach the agency's office in Salt Lake CGO Complex by 11 am on Monday.

Although Roy has challenged ED's summon in Calcutta High Court and requested a quick hearing, the case was not heard today. The matter is scheduled for hearing at 12 pm on Monday. The court has asked ED's lawyer to summon Roy after 12 pm.

Banerjee has already been questioned by the ED and CBI several times in Delhi and Kolkata in connection with the case. It was learnt that the investigating officers got some important information after questioning Banerjee. It is being said that in order to validate the information that the agency has received till now, Banerjee's private secretary has been called.

Kolkata-based 'Leaps and Bounds', a company founded by Banerjee is currently under ED's scanner. Banerjee's parents hold positions of the company's directors. Both Banerjee and his parents were summoned by ED to appear before its officers in the same case.

Banerjee has already appeared before ED officials for questioning in the case while his wife, Rujira Banerjee was interrogated by ED for over eight hours on Wednesday. Now, ED has asked Banerjee's private secretary to appear for questioning.

Meanwhile, all requisite documents about 'Leaps and Bounds' that were sought by ED have already been submitted in court. The ED had raided the office of the company on August 21 and 22. Earlier, Amit Banerjee, chief minister Mamata Banerjee's younger brother, and his wife were also summoned but they skipped it on health grounds.