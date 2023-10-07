ABHISHEK BANERJEE LEADS PROTEST IN FRONT OF RAJ BHAVAN FOR THIRD DAY TMC DELEGATION TO MEET GOVERNOR IN DARJEELING

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) workers led by all India general secretary Abhishek Banerjee continued their protest in front of Raj Bhavan in Kolkata for the third consecutive day on Saturday while a delegation of TMC leaders are scheduled to meet Governor CV Ananda Bose in Darjeeling later in the day.

For the third day in a row, TMC workers held a protest in front of Raj Bhavan pressing for dues from the Centre for various projects including MGNREGA. Banerjee, TMC's second-in-command has been leading the dharna since the beginning. The protest was held in the presence of young leaders amid music and songs.

Bose, who is in Darjeeling will meet a TMC delegation including Kalyan Banerjee, Mahua Moitra and Pradeep Majumder at Raj Bhavan,Darjeeling on Saturday. The TMC delegation complained that the Centre is depriving the state of MGNREGA arrears.

"The journey may be long, the path may be difficult, but I am determined to walk the path together with the people of Bengal. Our spirit is burning and our resolve is unwavering. The Governor has fled in fear of our united voice. Will his cowardice stop us? We will remain here until our demands are met," Abhishek clarified from the dharna dais.

It may be recalled that Banerjee went to Delhi to demand for the state's pending dues. Union Minister of State for Rural Development Giriraj Singh allegedly refused to meet the TMC delegation. Later, the TMC leaders were arrested by the police when they protested.

The Opposition slammed the ruling party for holding the protest in front of Raj Bhavan in the absence of the Governor.