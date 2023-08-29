81 KM SWIMMING COMPETITION RESUMES IN MURSHIDABAD AFTER THREE YEARS

Kolkata: After a hiatus of three years, one of the longest swimming competitions is set to resume in Murshidabad. The 81-km competition was called off in 2020 due to the Covid pandemic. It will return to the Ganges on September 3.

Twenty four competitors, including four women, will take part at the competition organised by the Murshidabad Swimming Association. Among the international swimmers include three from Malaysia, two from Spain, one each from Sri Lanka and Thailand. Apart from Bengal, several swimmers from various other states are participating at the competition.

The 81-km competition will start from Ahiran Ghat in Jangipur on September 3 morning and will end at Krishnanath College Ghat in Gorabazar in Berhampore. Both national and foreign swimmers wait for this competition to hone their skills before embarking on any long-distance swimming meet. Renowned swimmers including Bula Chowdhury, Sayani Das and others took part in the Murshidabad swimming competition to prepare for their English channel sojourn.

Nearly 31 swimmers across the world are participating in the men's category of the 19-km competition while there are 16 swimmers in the women's category.

Murshidabad swimming association secretary Debendra Nath Das said, "Due to Covid, we could not organise this swimming competition for the last three years. We are resuming it from this year. Several swimmers from different countries enrolled for the 81-km competition but we could not include all of them. This time, we have put more emphasis on medical arrangements, especially for the contestants. The budget for the 81 and 19 km swimming competitions is Rs 25 lakh."

The event started in 1943 with 74 km, but in 1987, the organisers increased it to 81 km. Bengal Amateur Swimming Association (BASA) president Ramanuj Mukherjee said that long-distance swimming is resuming Murshidabad.

"It is not just about the distance covered but there are several other challenges. This time, the number of foreign competitors is comparatively lesser as it is being held after three years. The number will increase next year onwards," Mukherjee said.