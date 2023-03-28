Shantiniketan (West Bengal): On a day when President Draupadi Murmu visited Shantoniketan, six leaders of tribal organizations in West Bengal were placed under house arrest on Tuesday morning, just as they were preparing to meet with President to discuss several demands, including the controversial Deucha-Pachami issue.

In addition to these issues, the tribal organization leaders had planned to discuss the education and health protection of tribal-Santal people with President Murmu. They had written to the Acting Secretary of Visva Bharati, Ashok Mahat, to request permission for the meeting, but the varsity denied their request at the last minute.

Not only that, tribal leaders including Ram Soren, Sona Murmu, Dr. Binoy Kumar Soren, Minti Hembram, Rathin Kisku, and Shibu Soren were all placed under house arrest by the state police at 6 am on Tuesday. Police were deployed at their residences and informed them that they could not leave their houses as long as the President remained in Santiniketan.

The state government is acquiring land for open-pit coal mining at Deucha-Pachami, and local indigenous people have been protesting the mining work since it began. Many tribal people's lands are also being encroached upon in the Bolpur-Shantiniketan area, where resorts, hotels, housing, cottages, and high-rises have been built.

President Murmu attended the convocation of Visva Bharati on Tuesday and also holds the position of inspector of the university. During her visit, she spoke with some tribal leaders, but this was after the tribal leaders had already been placed under house arrest.

“We wanted to meet the President with our demands but we have been told nto to get out of our house for the day. Three policemen are posted infront of the gate and they are keeping a close watch on us. We can’t leave our residence from the morning,” said Adivasi Sanhati Mancha leader Ram Soren.

“There are many demands. We are denied of the basic facilities. Our land is being taken away. Our children don’t get proper education. In this condition we wanted to bring these things to the notice of our President. We approached Viswa Bharati authorities but they have not allowed us. Moreover, we have been put on house arrest for the day. We are told that we cannot leave the house until she leaves Shantiniketan,” said Minati Hembram.

The incident has caused widespread outrage among members of the tribal community and civil society organizations. They have accused the state government of suppressing the voices of indigenous people and violating their rights. Some have called for the immediate release of the tribal leaders and for the government to address their demands.

This is not the first time that the state government's actions regarding the Deucha-Pachami issue have been criticized. The proposed mining project has been the subject of controversy and protests since it was first announced. Critics argue that the project would destroy the environment and displace local indigenous people, while supporters argue that it would create jobs and boost the state's economy.